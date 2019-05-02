Response to Sunny's roadshow proves how much Punjabis love Deol family: Bobby

Gurdaspur, May 2 (PTI) The immense response to Sunny Deol's first roadshow as the BJP's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha candidate shows how much the people of Punjab love the Deol family, his brother and actor Bobby Deol said Thursday.Sunny Deol, the national award winner for movies "Damini" and "Ghayal", had filed his nomination papers on Monday when he had called himself a "patriot" who does not know much about politics.Bobby Deol accompanied Sunny Deol in the road show which passed through Gurdaspur and Pathankot roads."My papa (Dharmendra), my brother and our family always get love here. The response to the road show clearly shows how much people like us," Bobby Deol said."We are happy to be here and we are very happy for getting such a response. We are getting a lot of love and we will continue to get the same," he said.Asked whether veteran actor Dharmendra will visit Gurdaspur to campaign for Sunny Deol, he said "everyone would come".Both the brothers have acted together in several movies like 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Apne' and 'Poster Boys'.The roadshow attracted people in large number who wanted to have a closer look of Sunny Deol and get a selfie clicked with him.People showered flower petals to welcome Sunny Deol. The actor also raised slogans like 'Jo bole so nihal' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.The BJP has fielded the 59-year-old, a Jat Sikh, from the Gurdaspur seat against Congress sitting MP Sunil Jakhar, AAP's Peter Masih and PDA's Lal Chand. Jakhar had won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.PTI CHS VSD DPB