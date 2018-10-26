Restoration of health of top soil, optimum use of water major challenges of agri sector: Prabhu

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Restoration of health of top soil, optimum use of water and climate change are the three major challenges being faced by the agriculture sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Friday.He said the majority of the population of India still depends on agriculture, therefore the ills plaguing the sector have to be dealt with urgently.He was speaking at a function organised to honour the 'father of Green Revolution' M S Swaminathan.The minister said India produces 600 million tonnes of agricultural produce and has the capacity to export the excess production to the world. PTI RR ABMABM