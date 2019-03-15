Restore Good Friday as compulsory holiday in Daman and Diu: Alphons to Home Secy

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons has written to the Union Home Secretary Friday demanding that Good Friday be restored as a compulsory holiday in the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, amidst protests by the Christian community against its removal from the list of holidays. The change was made in the official district administration notification in November 2018 when Good Friday national public holiday was transferred from Schedule 1 to Schedule 2 or restricted holiday category. "Daman & Diu, Dadra Haveli have taken off Good Friday from the list of compulsory holidays as per yesterday's newspaper report. Please ensure that these Union Territories restore Good Friday as a Compulsory holiday. Kindly let me know," Alphons has said in his letter to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba. Good Friday is celebrated on April 19 and is considered one of the most sacred day for the Christian community after Christmas. The central government has declared it a gazetted national holiday. PTI ASG DSP SMNSMN