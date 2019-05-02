Restrictions imposed in J-K's Shopian district for one month

Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) The Shopian district magistrate Thursday ordered imposition of restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC for a period of one month from May 3, an official spokesman said. According to the order, no assembly or congregation shall be allowed without prior permission of the district magistrate or duty magistrates. "In order to maintain peace and tranquility in public life and to avoid danger to life and property, the district magistrate of Shopian today (Thursday) promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC in the district from May 3, 2019 for a period of one month," the spokesman said. "No person other than a member of armed force/police/magistrate or a public servant duly authorised and on duty shall carry in public fire arms or an article capable of being used as weapon of offence," the order stated. The spokesman said the use of loudspeaker for making a speech or any announcement, whether from a moving vehicle or otherwise, has also been banned, except with prior permission of the district magistrate. "However, the restriction imposed on movement of people/congregations/ assembly of people shall not apply to holding of prayers in mosques and other places of worship or burial rites/ ceremonies. In case of area notified for application of restrictions under Section 144 CrPC, the duty magistrates should be approached in order to prevent misconception about such occasions/ceremonies by law enforcement agencies," the order stated. Shopian and neighbouring Pulwama districts -- part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency -- are going to polls on May 6. The polling in the south Kashmir constituency is being held over three legs due to security reasons. Anantnag district voted on April 23, while the polling was held in Kulgam on April 29. PTI MIJ SNESNE