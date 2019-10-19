Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar lifted, normal life remains affected on 76th day

Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Restrictions that were imposed in parts of Srinagar in view of Friday prayers were lifted on Saturday, but normal life remained affected across the valley for the 76th consecutive day following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, officials said. They said the curbs, under Section 144 of the CrPC, were imposed in Anchar area under the jurisdiction of Soura police station and the areas around the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta police station on Friday morning. They were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the Friday congregational prayers. The restrictions have been lifted from parts of the city here, the officials said. Authorities have been imposing curbs in vulnerable areas of the valley on Friday, apprehending that vested interests may exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests. Friday prayers have not been allowed at Jamia Masjid the grand mosque of Kashmir in Downtown (old city area) - for over two months. Meanwhile, normal life remained affected across the valley. Shops opened for a few hours early in the morning in some areas, including in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk in the city here, but the main markets and other business establishments were shut, the officials said. Private transport plied unhindered in the city here and elsewhere in Kashmir, the officials said, adding few areas in the city witnessed traffic jams. Auto-rickshaws and few inter-district cabs were also seen plying in some areas of the valley, they said. However, the other modes of public transport were off the roads. Schools and colleges were open, but the students stayed away as parents continued to keep them at home due to apprehensions about their safety, the officials said. Mobile services were restored in Kashmir earlier this week, but the SMS facility was snapped again hours later due to apprehensions of the services being misused. Internet services, across all platforms, continued to remain snapped in the valley, they added. Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody, while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been either detained or placed under house arrest. Another former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has been arrested under the controversial Public Safety act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister. PTI SSB AAR