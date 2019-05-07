Restrictions on civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway further relaxed

Srinagar, May 7 (PTI) Restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway were further relaxed on Tuesday, with the authorities partially lifting the ban on public vehicles on the Srinagar-Udhampur stretch. The restrictions on civilian traffic in the Srinagar-Udhampur section of the national highway-44 will be lifted on Wednesdays with effect from May 23, according to an official statement. "The prohibition on civilian traffic in this stretch would now be only on Sunday(s)," it said. The authorities had earlier relaxed the ban on the Srinagar-Baramula stretch. The restrictions on civilian traffic two days a week were enforced after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide attacker rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus in a CRPF convoy, killing 40 jawans on February 14. PTI SKL SMNSMN