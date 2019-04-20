Restrictions on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway partially relaxed

Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday partially relaxed the two-day-a-week restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which was put in place to facilitate movement of security forces' convoys.Earlier this month, the government had imposed the restrictions on the national highway (NH-44) connecting Jammu to Srinagar, days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The restriction barred civilian traffic from plying on the road on Wednesdays and Sundays.Now, there would be no restrictions from Srinagar to Baramulla (both in the Kashmir region) on Wednesdays, an official spokesperson said Saturday.However, the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur, in the Jammu region, on NH-44 as earlier, he said."These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces," he said. Srinagar falls between the two cities. PTI SSB TIRTIR