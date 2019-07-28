Restructuring of Himachal Cong to start from July 30

Dharamsala, Jul 28 (PTI) After the Lok Sabha debacle, the restructuring of the Himachal Pradesh Congress at all levels will start from July 30. State party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said here on Sunday said those occupying party posts for years would be removed and the flatterers would be sidelined. When asked about the bypolls to the Dharamsala and Pachad assembly seats, the Congress leader said despite the party having established leaders in the constituencies, names of the candidates would be decided by the high command. Rathore said the party would contest the bypolls not through social media but by working at the ground level. The Dharamsala and Pachad assembly seats fell vacant after their sitting MLAs were elected to Parliament earlier this year. The Dharamsala assembly segment was represented by current Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor while Pachad MLA Suresh Kumar Kashyap is now the BJP MP from Shimla. PTI CORR ANB RDKRDK