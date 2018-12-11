Results clear indication of discontent, anger against BJP: CPI(M)

/R New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Tuesday said the imminent defeat of the BJP in the three Hindi heartland states was a clear indication of the people's discontent with the Narendra Modi government. "The defeat of the BJP in the elections to the state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, is a clear indication of the people's discontent and anger at the policies followed by the Modi government and the BJP state governments that have imposed unbearable burdens on the people," a party statement said. The Left party said the results had shattered the myth of BJP's electoral invincibility. "Instead of addressing the people's issues, the BJP governments' policies had only deepened people's misery and tried to divert their attention into issues aimed at sharpening communal polarization," the party said, adding that the attacks on Muslims and Dalits and the "atmosphere of hatred and violence" fostered to divide the people had been unsuccessful. It hoped that the new governments formed in the three states would respect the people's verdict. "The new governments that will be formed in the former BJP-ruled states must respect the people's verdict and adopt policies aimed at improving people's livelihood and reducing their miseries," the party said. The party thanked people who have voted for its candidates in the five state elections and hailed the victory of two CPI(M) candidates in Shri Dungargarh and Bhadra in Rajasthan. PTI DMBHMB