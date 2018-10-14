Results, rupee movement to guide mkts this week: Experts

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Quarterly earnings from blue-chips like Infosys and RIL as well as movement of the rupee and crude oil prices will dictate the market trend in the holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts. Stock markets would remain closed on Thursday for Dussehra."Currently, broader markets look attractive while investors may seek more clarity from upcoming quarterly results. The continuity of this trend largely depends on stability on bond yields and INR. "However, worries about US Fed rate hike, US-China trade dispute and political uncertainties in India on account of upcoming state elections may impact sentiment in the short-term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services."Companies like Infosys, Federal Bank, ACC, Reliance are to announce their results this week, said Prateek Jain, Director, Hem Securities. Over the last week, the BSE 30-share Sensex gained 356.59 points to close at 34,733.58 on Friday."Fundamentals are lined up with quarterly result numbers of crucial companies such as Infosys and Hero MotoCorp which may have a larger impact on specific sectors... while on economic front we have WPI inflation," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research. Also, IIP and retail inflation data announced post market hours Friday might have some bearing on sentiments when bourses open for trade Monday, experts said. PTI SUM ABMABM