Retd IPS Ranjit Kumar to take over as HPSC chairman Thursday � � � �

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Retired IPS officer Ranjit Kumar will take over as the new chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission.The 1983-batch officer of West Bengal cadre has the distinction of serving in BSF, CRPF, SPG, CISF, CBI, NDRF and ITBP, according to an official statement.He succeeds Manbir Singh Bhadana, whose tenure will be completed on Thursday, it said.Kumar would take oath here on Thursday, official sources said. PTI SUN DPB