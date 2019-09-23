Rethink Autumn’19 with Marks & Spencer and Shibani Dandekar at The Delhi Times Fashion Week

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)With the onset of Autumn, Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British brand, showcased its latest collection with Showstopper Shibani Dandekar today at The Delhi Times Fashion Week. Shibani made heads turn in a white monotone pant suit with relaxed silhouette, reminiscing the 70s style with a modern take. The Autumn collection highlighted the key colours, trends and styles of the season. 70s influence marks an unforgettable impression. Right from warm colour palette of deep reds-scarlet to muted to blush tones and blue, adds a contemporary twist to the 70s inspiration. The must-have styles from the runway were pant suits, full sleeved midi dresses, flared denims & wide-leg high waist trousers, corduroys & high waist pants. Hues such as teal and ochre, layered are the highlights of the season to bring in updated look with a sense of cohesion and harmony along with simple silhouettes in dominant shapes to anchor the remarkable casual look.Alongside revealing workwear, casual wear & holiday collections, Marks & Spencer encouraged customers across India to Rethink M&S in the latest evolution of the retailers journey in India. With store stylists on hand to help customers broaden their fashion ranges and a campaign created uniquely for the Indian market. With Rethink M&S offers expert style advice to become the ideal fashion partner to help Indian customers rethink, the way they dress and overcome their style dilemmas. The new approach will bring more versatility to their wardrobe whether its trying a bold new look or fresh silhouette, answering the needs of the modern-day consumer. The go to vibrant and fashionable looks were created for Monday mornings for that new job interview through to casual brunches, a relaxed Fridays at work to name a few.Notes to Editors About Womenswear collectionM&S Womenswear Collection brings the seasonal vibe with hero prints from soft checks to florals, knitted together through tonal separates, elevating those everyday moments. Pared back in style but rich in detail; fabric, fit and finish approach with a renewed sense of focus, as quality dictates the aesthetics of the autumn collection. About Menswear collectionM&S menswear collection came in a colour palette of forest green, khaki, with highlights of camel, rust and burgundy. The brand exhibited smart Rethink looks in tonal checks, tailored suiting and introduced abstract prints for the party season. The outfits were finished with simple accessories including classic navy rucksacks and chunky black Chelsea boots. For more information, please visit: corporate.marksandspencer.com.Image 1: Showstopper Shibani Dandekar in monotone white pant suit from M&S Rethink Autumn Collection19Image 2: M&S Autumn Collection 2019 Rethink Workwear with Pink Pant SuitImage 3: M&S Rethink, Autumn Collection 2019, Denim on Denim PWRPWR