Retired cop shot at, injured in Rohtak

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) A retired sub-inspector of the Haryana Police was shot at and injured by two unidentified persons in Rohtak on Wednesday, an official said. The retired police officer, Hukam Singh, was attacked near Anaj Mandi, he said. "The assailants fired two bullets at him. After the incident, Hukam Singh was rushed to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, where he is currently being treated," Deputy Superintendent of Police Gorakhpal said over phone. The culprits remain unidentified and a hunt is underway to nab them, he said.