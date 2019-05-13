Retired Delhi Police official casts vote hours after cremating his son

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) For lakhs of Delhi voters who abstained from voting in the Lok Sabha polls for one reason or another, a retired Delhi Police personnel set an example by casting his vote Sunday after cremating his elder son that very morning.Inder Singh (62), who retired as an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police in 2016, lost his elder son Sunil Kumar (35) Saturday around 11.30 pm.Sunil was undergoing treatment for a critical spinal injury at a hospital in Vasant Kunj after falling from a moving tractor on April 10, Singh told PTI."We were overwhelmed with grief. But I voted along with my younger son after cremating Sunil on Sunday morning. It was my duty towards the nation," Inder Singh said.Sunil was involved in farming on family-owned land after quitting his temporary job in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). He was the family's breadwinner, the retired policeman said.Inder Singh's family cast their vote at a polling station in Daryapur village which falls under North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.BJP candidate from the seat Hans Raj Hans and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta paid a visit to Singh and his family saluting their courage and their sense of duty towards the country."In spite of lower voting percentage, there were some instances which show the true meaning of 'nation first' and inspire others to vote for the country," Gupta said, adding Singh's family have set an inspiring example not only for their village but for the entire country.Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.21 per cent on Sunday, down from 65 per cent in 2014, in its seven Lok Sabha seats.Scorching heat, summer vacations and a 'not very positive image of Election Commission' was the reason that such large numbers did not cast their votes, said experts. Delhi Chief Electoral officer Ranbir Singh had called the turnout a "disappointment" and attributed the reason for the lower turnout to sweltering heat.In 2014, elections were held on April 10, which was not during vacations or severe heat. Even schools were open at that time."This time, elections were on a Sunday. With Saturday also being a holiday, people might have gone on vacation to nearby hill stations due to the heat," the Delhi Chief Electoral officer had said. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD