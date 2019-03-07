Retired DSP killed in Kota road mishap

Kota, Mar 7 (PTI) A retired DSP was killed and two others injured on Thursday morning after their car hit a heap of stones and overturned on National Highway 52 in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said. The deceased, Chaitram Meena, was retired Deputy Superintendent in MP police. The injured -- Vinod Katiria (42) and Gyan Bairagi (48) -- are receiving treatment at a local hospital and their condition is stable, SHO of Mandana police station Mahesh Kumar said. They were going to Jaipur from Bhopal, when their car hit the stone pile and turned turtle, he said. Meena died on the spot.His body was kept at the mortuary of a local hospital and the postmortem will be done after his family members arrive, the officer said. PTI CORR AD AD INDIND