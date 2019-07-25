Retired IPS officer Ranjit Kumar Pachnanda takes over as HPSC Chairman

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Retired IPS officer Ranjit Kumar Pachnanda on Thursday took over as chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office to Pachnanda at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. The 1983-batch officer of West Bengal and former Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police has the distinction of serving in the BSF, CRPF, SPG, CISF and CBI. He also had a stint with the NDRF. Pachnanda succeeds Manbir Singh Bhadana, who completed his tenure on Thursday. Among others present at the ceremony included Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon, senior BJP leader Satya Pal Jain, senior bureaucrats of Haryana government and noted advocate M L Sarin. PTI SUN AQS