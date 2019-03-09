Retired Major General faces court martial for producing wrong information

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A retired major general is facing court martial after the Army found that he had produced wrong information to avail a higher disability pension, official sources said on Saturday.The officer was serving in the Military Training Directorate until he retired in August 2017. The disciplinary proceedings against the retired officer are being initiated under the provisions of the Army Act.The Army has mentioned four major charges against him in the court martial, including furnishing of wrong information that led to him receiving a high disability pension post-retirement, sources said.Officers, soldiers are entitled for an extra pension, which is non-taxable, if they meet with an injury during service.The officer had claimed that he had met with an accident in 2010, sources added. PTI PR MPB PR INDIND