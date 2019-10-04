Retired SI killed in attack by miscreants in UP

Banda (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A retired Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was killed here on Friday afternoon after a few miscreants attacked him and looted Rs 50,000 from him, police said.The victim, Kallu Prasad Verma (70), along with his wife and son, had gone to the bank in the collectorate compound here to withdraw his pension when the miscreants attacked him and fled with the cash. Verma was seriously injured in the attack, Circle Officer (Sadav) Raghvendra Singh said.Verma's son managed to nab one of the miscreants and handed him over to the police, he said.The retired SI was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Singh said, adding that the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV