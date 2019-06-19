Retraining and Retaining: The effect of Automation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, June 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Wisdomjobs states, it is imperative to fill the skill gap with the right training and knowledge. The upskilling program increases the confidence levels about job security and career progression in employees.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825002/Wisdomjobs_Logo.jpg )Further, advancements in the AI and automation drive the businesses to the new heights. It has been estimated that thousands of employees losing their jobs because of the shift towards automation. The talent gap is widening fast, and the workforce needs to adopt new technologies as per the changing trends to bring value to the organization. Hence the employees need to be retrained according to the changing technological advancements.How will automation impact jobs? According to the latest report, Automation and AI will create huge job opportunities than estimated. The report predicts that nearly 2.4 million jobs expected to be created by 2020, while there is a loss of 1.9 million jobs due to the automation. More jobs expected in healthcare, public sector, and education. The report also stated that over half of the work tasks will be carried out by machines until 2025 displacing more than 75 million jobs.A recent study by LinkedIn mentioned machine learning engineer is the most demanding skill in the job market followed by data scientist, sales development manager, and customer success managers. Career paths such as 'automation ethicist' and 'interactive chatbot designer' will be most look after career paths by organizations soon. The emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing are creating new career opportunities to tap more business opportunities.It was believed that technology never replaces the human spirit and drive to discover new things. While Robots and other AI and automation technology tools have replaced the traditional tasks towards the workforce of innovation and unique work culture. So, it is important to discover the unique ways on how to use AI.Ajay Kolla , CEO, and Founder of Wisdomjobs.com, says, "AI and automation are set to assist employees, not replace them completely. Organizations need to retrain their employees to co-exist with automation and new technologies. It is also important to create a support system where employees don't lose their jobs due to new technology, and also creates a place where employees and technology work together to achieve company goals."He further added, "In today's market, there is a mismatch between the supply and demand of tech skills. Tech talent is limited, if everybody goes after it, there will be an increase in demand. So, it's better to retrain and reskill your existing workforce to fill the gap."Why upskilling? As an employer, retraining the existing employees is the bottom line rather than hiring a new workforce. Technology will always open doors for innovation. By preparing the workforce for the changing trends of the market, the organization will benefit the new career paths.When one adopts new technologies and Automation tools, there will be a paradigm shift in the process of the employees. Ultimately it will result in the process of one working with another rather than working against it. Retrain employees to match the quick requirements of the latest innovations.The entry of AI and automation tools may help one create new career paths in the current workforce. Companies can look for candidates who can work on a machine and program to perform the tasks needed.What are the barriers to upskilling? Though organizations see the importance of upskilling, there are some major barriers in the upskilling program.Most of the business leaders are unprepared for reskilling their employees, so they couldn't make it successfulOrganizations lack an in-depth understanding of how automation and digitalization will impact future skill needs and how job roles will change and what kind of talent required in the futureTraditional training doesn't deliver the required results. As they focus on theory rather than the practicing towards changing trendsIt is also discouraging, when there is no clarity about retraining and retaining employees and as they expect incentives when they have upgraded their skillsHowever, there is a great myth that AI and automation positions are created for highly skilled and top managerial positions. But it is beneficial to low skilled and entry-level positions that promote tech advancement.Conclusion Now, Companies are realizing the value of retraining their employees. Many companies are scaling up their operations to recognize their need for cloud-computers, coders, and data science talent.So, creating a work culture that accepts AI and automation will keep one ahead of the game. Upgrade the training and support systems whenever a new technology emerges in the market to build a strategy that helps to meet customer's needs.About Wisdom jobs Wisdomjobs.com and Wisdomjobsgulf.com are providing end-to-end recruitment solutions to organizations and creating career opportunities to individuals. Wisdomjobs.com India's first job portal with an integrated online skill assessment testing and rating system. Wisdomjobs.com is an ISO 9001 2008 certified company with 31 million registered database and a clientele exceeding 3500 customers across industries.Source: Wisdomjobs.com PWRPWR