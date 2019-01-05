Revenue dept official suspended in Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) A revenue department official in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir has been suspended for providing wrong information to authorities, officials said Saturday.Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana suspended Satish Kumar Friday, they said."District administration shall act as deterrent to revenue officials working in field," Rana said.The administration will ensure that government officials do not provide wrong information and violate rules as these hit implementation of public services, he said. PTI AB ABHABH