scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Revenue official held for taking bribe in Sawai Madhopur

/R Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) A village revenue officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, an official said. The accused, Lal Samariya (33), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3,200 from the complainant, Virendra Singh, in a land-mutation case, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anti Corruption Bureau) Bhairu Lal. The DSP said the complaint against Samariya was verified last Thursday when the accused accepted a bribe of Rs 1,000 from Singh. On Tuesday, a trap was laid by the ACB officials and Samariya was caught red-handed, Lal said. A case has been registered against the revenue official under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI AG ADHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos