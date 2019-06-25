Revenue official held for taking bribe in Sawai Madhopur

/R Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) A village revenue officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, an official said. The accused, Lal Samariya (33), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3,200 from the complainant, Virendra Singh, in a land-mutation case, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anti Corruption Bureau) Bhairu Lal. The DSP said the complaint against Samariya was verified last Thursday when the accused accepted a bribe of Rs 1,000 from Singh. On Tuesday, a trap was laid by the ACB officials and Samariya was caught red-handed, Lal said. A case has been registered against the revenue official under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI AG ADHMB