Revenue official suspended in Ferozepur

A revenue official was Monday suspended in connection with illegal transfer of a piece of land worth Rs 1.11 crore here, officials said here.Deputy Commissioner Chander Gaind suspended Balkar Singh, 'Kanungo' (revenue official) of Ferozepur Cantonment area, they said.Balkar had allegedly transferred the piece of land, located in Village Palla Megha in this borderdistrict,to his brother-in-law and a friend through fraudulent means when he was posted as 'patwari' in that area, the officials said.In 2011, the Border Security Force (BSF) bought this piece of land and gave compensation to Balkar's relative and friend, they said.However, during scrutinising the land revenue record, it came to light that Balkar had allegedly tempered with it for transfer of the land.The BSF had also approached the district authorities when they learnt about the fraud. Following an inquiry into the incident, Balkar was suspended by the DC, the officials said.