Review ground level action: CPCB to officials after spike in pollution

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) In view of the spike in pollution levels in Delhi, the CPCB-led task force Friday asked the municipal commissioners and district magistrates to review the ground level work being done by their teams. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) also asked the officials to daily submit an action taken report to the Environment Pollution Control Authority, appointed by the Supreme Court and the board. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed the task force that the air quality will gradually improve in Delhi and that rain and higher wind speeds are expected on Monday.Taking note, the task force opined that there was no need to invoke additional measures.However, the measures already in place must be intensified by implementing agencies particularly in areas like Bawana, R K Puram, Rohini, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram among others which showed higher levels of pollution, the task force said."Construction and demolition activity, open dumping and burning of municipal solid waste, traffic congestion, which have been extensively reported by field teams, may require special attention," the task force recommended. Similar actions may be taken in other adjoining areas of Delhi like Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Jhajjar, it added. The task force further recommended that the municipal commissioner and district magistrates shall review the ground level actions by their teams on daily basis, ensure intensified actions and send daily action taken report to CPCB and EPCA. Delhi's air quality was recorded in severe category on Thursday and slightly improved on Friday to very poor category. PTI UZM RHL