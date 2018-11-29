Revision of GDP data 'statistical jugglery': CPI

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Terming the revision of GDP data "statistical jugglery", the CPI Thursday asked the government why India's economy was in a "bad shape" and the country had a high incidence of starvation despite claims of economic growth. Communist Party of India (CPI)national secretary D Raja also asked what the GDP growth meant for the common people and how it has increased their incomes."The change in GDP of previous years is merely statistical jugglery. It has no correspondence for real life of people. How it has increased the per capita incomes of the people," he said, asking where is the money in the hands of people.There are reports at the international level that India is a country which still has the largest number of people starving, he claimed. "Despite 'Right to Food', we don't have adequate food to feed our own people. The economy continues to be in deep crisis in the country. It is in bad shape. That is why the value of Indian rupee is falling," he said.The revision has no impact on public health or public education in the country, the CPI leader said, adding the GDP of previous years cannot be questioned now.Raja claimed that former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian has said demonetisation was draconian and a disastrous measure. "Who in the government will explains this," he said. The new numbers show India's economic growth rate averaged 6.7 per cent during the Congress-led UPA regime as compared to 7.3 per cent under the present government. Previous numbers had put the average growth rate during the 10-year UPA rule at 7.75 per cent. PTI SKC SKC ANBANB