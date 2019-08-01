Revived 'Shanti Sena' to strive to create environment for peace, communal harmony in country

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The idea behind reviving 'Shanti Sena', envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi to counter communal violence, was "not linked" to lynching incidents, officials said on Thursday, even as they hoped that it would create an environment which would help in curbing such incidents. The Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti on Thursday announced the road map for the revival of the 'Shanti Sena', that includes setting up of seven training centres for the youth across the country through which a "peace brigade" would be raised. 'Shanti Sena' (peace army), envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi to counter communal violence, and established by Acharya Vinoba Bhave on August 23, 1957, is being revived to mark Gandhi's 150 birth anniversary, said Director, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Dipanker Sri Gyan. As part of the revival, August 23 will be celebrated as 'Shanti Sena Day' and a two-day national conclave will be organised at Manjeswaram, Kerala, the birth place of Shanti Sena. Chairman, Gandhi Peace Mission, N Radhakrishanan and a few other Gandhians from academia were also present at the press conference. Asked if the revival was prompted by various incidents of communal violence and lynchings being reported in the last few years, Gyan said that the move was timed to mark Gandhi's 150 birth anniversary and create a workforce that would endeavour to promote long-term peace and sanctity of nature. "Shanti Sena is an apolitical forum. Lynching or other similar violent incidents was not the guiding force to revive it. Our guiding force is to create a peaceful society which would hopefully create an environment, where such incidents do not take place," he said. Radhakrishanan said violence germinates in the mind, and the forum's effort would be to address that issue, which is at the core of any form of violence. "We are worried about the incidents of lynching reported in some parts of the country. But the revival of the 'Shanti Sena' was not triggered by that. Our aim is to only create an environment of peace and brotherhood, in keeping with the vision of the Mahatma, a holistic environment that seeks to contain violent behaviours," he told reporters, when asked if the revival was linked with the recent lynching incidents. "If we can check violence in the minds of people, before it manifests itself, we can contain any violent incidence. And, violence is not just lynching, there are many forms of violence, against women, against nature. We have to work towards creating a holistic environment," Radhakrishanan said, adding, "Gandhi was against intolerance, hatred and social discord". He said seven training centres would be set up in various places, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, and Delhi, to train youths. PTI KND ASG AQS