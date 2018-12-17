Rewind 2018 with TikTok and the Biggest Trends of the Year in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) TikTok looks back on the most popular celebrities, creators, challenges and hits that made 2018 a year to remember This year, Indians are found to be most active during Saturdays and Sundays on TikTok The most unforgettable 2018 moments on TikTok in India include #1MillionAudition and #IndependenceDay challenge Look back on your journey with TikTok this 2018 with your own Year in Rewind, an in-app experience available from 19 December onwards To cap off the exciting year that was 2018, TikTok, the worlds leading short video platform, today reveals the celebrities, creators, challenges and soundtracks and more that made this year another one to remember. Globally, everyone comes together over the weekends, to make their own short videos on the platform. Indians also get busy with TikTok on weekends and whats more interesting is that they were most active from 11:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Celebrities from all over the world made TikTok their playground this year, with its easy-to-use features allowing them to give fans a sneak peek into their moments. A diverse list of stars who have gained a massive following on the platform come from all over the world, including American music producer Marshmellow, K-pop chart-toppers WINNER and BLACKPINK, Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee as well as American social media personality Baby Ariel, who tops the list with almost 30 million followers on TikTok. Across India, some of Bollywoods most popular actors made their debuts on TikTok including Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff. Many of the biggest trending videos of 2018 come from TikTok challenges, which allow fans from all over the world to participate in local conversations in their communities. Among the most popular challenges include the #raindropchallenge which made waves all over the world, especially across the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. In India, the challenges that filled everyones feed include #DameTuCosita, which was all about dancing with the green, animated alien as well as #DidiDance challenge, which involved doing a specific set of dance moves while dancing to the Didi song. As a platform to engage a growing fan base and a global audience, TikTok also served as the launchpad of a diverse array of local creators. Social media maven Holly H, content producer Gil Croes, choreographer Awez Darbar along with K-Pop dancer Sona are among the creators who made waves globally. Meanwhile, some of the creators to watch in India include NagmaMirajkar, UnnatiMalharkar and Paras Tomar. Got a song you cant seem to get out of your head? Chances are, you heard it from a TikTok video, as the app has increasingly become a launchpad for diverse videos set to catchy music. Among the most trending soundtracks of 2018 used on TikTok videos include Run Free by Deep Chills feat. IVIE, which was popular not only globally but also in India, Malaysia and Taiwan. Global hits like Havana (feat. Young Thug) by Camila Cabello, Please Don't Go by Joel Adams and In My Feelings by Drake were a rage on TikTok as well. In India, the most trending tunes on TikTok are Kya Baat Ay by Harrdy Sandhu, MilegiMilegi from the movie Stree and the Punjabi hit Sohnea by Miss Pooja Feat. Millind Gaba. 2018 was indeed an unforgettable year for TikTok in India with campaigns such as the fifth edition of the #1MillionAudition that garnered over 2.4 billion views, giving everyone a chance Not only to capture moments that matter in their lives, but celebrating diversity and creativity through content. 2018 also saw TikTok in India reach a historical milestone of over 5.3 million videos uploaded by users on the festival of Diwali! Want to see how your own year went? Revisit your own journey with TikTok this year as the short video platform unveils My Year in Rewind, an in-app experience offering a personalized lookback, launching in India on December 19, 2018. Download the TikTok app via iOS or Google Play to get started. TikTok Year in Rewind 2018 - GlobalMost Popular Celebrities1. Baby Ariel2. Zach King3. Marshmello4. BLACKPINK5. SupatsaraThanachat6. Daddy Yankee7. WINNER8. KyaryPamyuPamyu9. Alan Walker10. Little Big Most Popular Creators1. Gil Croes2. Holly H3. Awez Darbar4. XimePonch5. Our Fire6. Andressa Fontinele7. Dancer Sona8. Flo9. ??? (imomuhi)10. Ashleigh Ross Most Popular Challenges1. #LemonsForLeukemia2. #SnapYourLife3. #CountOnMe4. #FilterTransition5. #PopLikeThat6. #Stairshuffle7. #RainDropChallenge8. #ReactToThis9. #ChooseYourCharacter10. #HalloweenBattle Most Popular Soundtracks1. Havana (feat. Young Thug) by Camila Cabello2. Run Free (feat. IVIE) by Deep Chills3. Solo (feat. Demi Lovato) by Clean Bandit4. El Chombo by Dame Tu Cosita feat. Cutty Ranks5. Down in the DM by DJ Flex / YoGotti6. Please Don't Go by Joel Adams7. Dura by Daddy Yankee8. Counterparty by Hipinoze9. In My Feelings by Drake10. DelciaTchuTchaTcha (Feat DjPedrito) by Mike Moonnight&DM'Boys TikTok Year in Rewind 2018 IndiaMost Popular Celebrities1. Shahid Kapoor2. Jacqueline Fernandez3. Tiger Shroff4. Shraddha Kapoor5. Gaurav Gera6. Bhuvan Bam7. Riteish Deshmukh8. Genelia Deshmukh9. Disha Patani10. Baba Sehgal Creators To Watch1. NagmaMirajkar2. UnnatiMalharkar3. Paras Tomar4. Prem Vats5. Akash Singh6. Shivani Kapila7. Vaishnavi Dhoundiyal8. Ajmer Sheikh9. SalvierDmello10. B. Subramani Most Popular Challenges1. #DameTuCosita2. #DidiDance3. #HahaChallenge4. #Oruadaarlove5. #DancingUncle6. #MagicFakeOut7. #FakeStar8. #ShootChallenge9. #DanceInPublic10. #TripleMe Most Popular Soundtracks1. Kya Baat Ay by Harrdy Sandhu2. MilegiMilegi sung by Mika Singh and Sachin-Jigar from the movie Stree3. Sohnea by Miss Pooja ft. Millind Gaba4. Magenta Riddim by DJ Snake5. Please Dont Go by Joel Adams6. Counterparty by Hipinoze7. Mi MiMi (Radio Edit) by Serebro8. Ludo by Tony Kakkar ft. Young Desi9. Kul by DJ Kantik10. Desi Desi Na Boleya Kar by Raju Punjabi, MD ft. Vicky Kajla About TikTokTikTok is the worlds leading destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. TikTok is based in Los Angeles, with global offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai, and Moscow. In early 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS and Android. For more information, please visit tiktok.com. Image: TikTok - Year in Rewind, 2018 PWRPWR