Rice basmati declines on low demand, wheat strengthens

Grains: Rice basmati prices moved down at the wholesale grains market during the week due to fall in demand from stockists and rice mills against adequate stocks position. Traders said besides fall in demand from stockists and rice mills, sufficient stocks position on pick-up in arrivals from producing belts mainly weighed on rice basmati prices. They said, however, scattered demand from flour mills helped wheat prices to end marginally higher. In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa-1121 variety fell by Rs 100 each to Rs 7,700-7,800 and Rs 6,650-6,750 per quintal, respectively. Non-basmati rice permal raw, wand, sela and IR-8 also settled lower at Rs 2,350-2,375, Rs 2,450-2,500, Rs 2,900-3,000 and Rs 1,975-2,000 from previous week's levels of Rs 2,375-2,400, Rs 2,500-2,550, Rs 3,000-3,100 and Rs 2,000-2,050 per quintal, respectively, in sync with rice basmati trend. On the other hand, wheat dara (for mills) edged up by Rs 5 to Rs 2,020-2,025 per quintal. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and traded higher by a similar margin to Rs 2,025-2,030 per 90 kg. Maize also moved up by Rs 20 to Rs 1,440-1,445 per quintal on up tick in demand from consuming industries.