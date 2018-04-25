RICES-AGRI-FOODGRAINS

Foodgrain prices rule steady

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) Prices of all commodities in the wholesale foodgrains market here today.

Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwise): Thoor Dal Rs 6,800, Urad Dal Rs 6,700, Moong Dal Rs 7,000, Gram Dal Rs 4,650, Sugar Rs 3,050, Wheat Rs 2,600, Maida (90 kg) Rs 2,400 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3,000. PTI RBS RBS