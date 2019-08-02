Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Section 375' to release on September 13

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Courtroom drama "Section 375", featuring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, will hit the theatres on September 13, the makers announced Friday.According to a press release, the film is based on the important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country,Richa plays a tough public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra, and Akshaye will be seen in the role of a best-in-the-business defence lawyer to a film director, played by Rahul Bhatt.Directed by Ajay Bahl, "Section 375" is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series.Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film, while Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi are the co-producers. PTI RB RBRB