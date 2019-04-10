Richard E Grant, Sally Field join Jason Segel's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere'

Los Angeles, Apr 10 (PTI) Actors Richard E Grant and Sally Field have boarded the cast of anthology series "Dispatches From Elsewhere".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has been created by actor Jason Segel for the AMC network and he will also be toplining it.The 10-episode series, set in Philadelphia, follows a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined. Grant, who was most recently nominated for an Oscar for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?", will play the leader of a secret organization, while Field, who last featured in Netflix's "Maniac", will portray a woman whose husband recently died. In addition to the three actors, the show will also feature Eve Lindley, best known for starring in Rami Malek-fronted "Mr. Robot". She will essay the role of a young transgender woman working as a docent at a museum.The show, executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch, will start filming next year. PTI RB RBRB