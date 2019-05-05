Richard Madden wants to play villain on screen

London, May 5 (PTI) Actor Richard Madden says he wishes to play a villain in a film as he is tired of playing the good guy on screen.In an interview with The Guardian, the 32-year-old actor said his experience on BBC's "Bodyguard" has made him realise that he can portray a person "with few bad characteristics". "I spent my 20s playing Romeo. Twice, literally, and then versions of it. So I was glad to move into my 30s and be in a place where I might be the villain. I'm used to playing a guy with a few bad characteristics. With that, you think, 'What has made you this way?' and you justify them," Madden said. In "Bodyguard", the actor played David Budd, a troubled and PTSD-suffering personal bodyguard of UK's Home Secretary, played by Keely Hawes. The actor said the series tries to explore that a character can often alternate between the dark and light sides of his personality."What was interesting with Bodyguard was realising that... sometimes people are bad. Or they're good, but they change. This character was fun because he's manipulative and snide in his tactics, and a b*****d. You're being dark, and you're not justifying it. I enjoyed playing that," Madden said. PTI RB SHDSHD