Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd - One of the Pioneers of Mumbai Nightlife and Hospitality

MUMBAI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. started as a dream of four very different, yet extremely enterprising men Gaurav Parikh, Ketul Parikh, Anuj Chugh and Vicky Chugh, and today, has become a phenomenon in the event and celebrity management industry. Established in 2006, Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. has tirelessly worked towards making Richboyz Entertainment Pvt Ltd India's one of the leading event management and celebrity management company and continue to do the same till date.Known for its excellent credentials, the company has gradually made its mark in the hospitality business that today it is known as the 'Pioneer Of the Event Management Industry'. Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. started its showcase with India pioneer clubs like Poison, Enigma, Hype, Kitty Su, Playboy, etc., with innumerable droves of corporate events in the mainstream lineup for companies.Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is partners with R-Adda, Bombay Adda, Bombay Adda Bengaluru, Bombay Adda Goa which are some of the pioneers' hub across the globe and the most successful outlets in the current nightlife and dine out. They scheme to open their next segment of Bombay Adda in Jaipur, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Dubai. In a very short period of time, properties under Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. have become Mumbai's favorite with unparalleled star power to give the party-goers a never-before experience.Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. boasts of a list of elite clientele comprising of Sohail Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Baba Siddique, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Sood, Manish Paul, Maniesh Paul, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ekta Kapoor, Govinda, Sharman Joshi, Kartik Aaryan, Badshah, Emraan Hashmi, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Karan Tacker, Raai Laxmi, Ankita Lokhande, Karishma Tanna, Sunny Leone, Zayed Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Tia Bajpai, Rashami Desai, Jimmy Shergill, Upen Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Neha Dhupia and many more.Gaurav Parikh of Richboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. says, "We approach every project with meticulous attention to detail and obsessive precision. Regardless of size and scope, we treat every event like a business with clear strategic goals, defined milestones, and a comprehensive plan to ensure that your event is delivered on time and on budget. We put our clients first. We learn about their business, we focus on their challenges, and their strategies to support their goals." About Richboyz EntertainmentRichboyz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is known as the 'Pioneer Of the Event Management Industry' Pan india , retted & established in the year 2006 by Four Partner (Gaurav Parikh, Ketul Parikh, Anuj Chugh & Vicky Chugh) who are the Directors of the company. It encoded & evolved from the heart of Mumbai & since then, it has given a different meaning to the world of entertainment Known for its excellent credentials the company has gradually made its mark in the hospitality business. Richboyz Entertainment are partners with R-Adda ,Bombay Adda (Mumbai,Goa,Bangalore).