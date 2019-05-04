scorecardresearch
Richie Keen to direct Will Ferrell's eSports comedy

Los Angeles, May 4 (PTI) "Fist Fight" director Richie Keen has been roped in to helm Will Ferrell-fronted eSports comedy at Legendary Pictures.Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme have penned the script.According to Deadline, the film will feature Ferrell as a member of a professional eSports team, and an exception in a sport where players usually retire in their 20s due to slowing hand-eye coordination.Keen will also produce the project alongside Mosaic Films. PTI SHDSHD

