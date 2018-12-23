Rick Cosnett to star in 'The Wrong Husband'

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) "The Vampire Diaries" actor Rick Cosnett is set to star in "The Wrong Husband", an indie film directed by Ben Meyerson.The story revolves around Melanie who, one day, notices that her husband Derrick is different. And her hunch is right. Derrick is not Derrick he is Alex, Derrick's identical twin, back to steal the life that was once rightfully his.Cosnett will play both Derrick and Alex, identical twins who were separated as children, reported Deadline.Carla Woods is producing the film which will shoot in Los Angeles. PTI SHDSHD