Rid nation from anti-democratic forces: Amarinder DAY-PB-AMARINDER Rid nation from'

Patiala, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday said there was a need for people to make judicious use of their power to vote to rid the nation of "anti-democratic forces" which were "destroying" the constitutional fabric of India. Talking informally to reporters after hoisting the tricolour at the state-level Republic Day function at the Raja Bhalinder Singh Sports Stadium, he said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would give people the chance to save themselves from these "anti-people forces ruling the country". He alleged that the Constitution, which forms the bedrock of systems and ideologies, itself was endangered through brazen violation of its rules by the incumbent BJP-led government at the Centre. He said the very fibre of the democratic ethos has been stretched to a breaking point. "It was up to the people to save themselves and the country from the divisive and destructive policies of the Centre by bringing in the much-needed political change in the system," the chief minister said. Earlier, addressing the people at the Republic Day event, Singh vowed to restore Punjab to its Number 1 position in the country. While extending greetings to the people, he said his government was well on way to implement the various pre-poll promises to bring Punjab back on the path of peace, progress and prosperity, which the previous SAD-BJP government had allegedly destroyed. Noting that this Republic Day had come at a historic moment for the state, which was celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, the chief minister hailed the opening of the Kartarpur corridor as a "victory" for the Congress, which he said he had been pursuing the matter for long. The process of land acquisition for the corridor had already been initiated, he said, adding that development works at all the towns linked to Guru Sahib had also been started by his government. His government would spend Rs 3,500 crore on commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, he said. The chief minister lamented the shortfall in procurement of foodgrain by the FCI and said if the central agency failed to pick up wheat soon, the state would have to make alternate arrangements for storage. He also honoured nine state police officers with the Chief Minister's Police Medals in recognition of their outstanding performance and discharge of duty with utmost sincerity, dedication and commitment. As many as 21 freedom fighters and seven next of kin of other freedom fighters were also honoured by the chief minister for contributing to the national freedom struggle. PTI VSD AAR