‘Right to Motherhood’ Campaign Launched on Mother’s Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, 13th May 2019: On this Mothers Day; an exceptional campaign Right to Motherhood has been initiated by Dr Jyoti Bali, Medical Director, Babysoon Fertility & IVF Centre and Secretary, Delhi Chapter, Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, Joint Secretary, Doctors Women Wing, Indian Medical Association. This campaign aims to cater to women from all strata of society by making IVF Treatment available, accesible and affordable to all. Sakshi Kumari, 37 years has got IVF-Treatment done by Dr Jyoti Bali under this campaign and today she is 3 months pregnant. Women from all walks of life participated in the event and appreciated the unique initiative of Dr Jyoti Bali, to make the Right To Motherhood possible to all. Elaborating on the Right To Motherhood campaign, Dr Jyoti Bali said that I believe every woman has the right to have one child and experience the beautiful journey of motherhood. With this campaign, our mission is to help women from all strata of society to achieve their right. We also ensure to maintain the quality and ethical practices of ART in our endeavour to serve women who are deprived of motherhood. BabySoon Fertility & IVF clinic in association with Delhi chapter ISAR and DGF central also organized a CME on ART work up and stimulation protocols and educated fellow doctors to join hands in this campaign so that Right To Motherhood campaign can reach to women across the nation.