Right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide gets bail in case over 'infertility-curing mango' claim

Nashik, Dec 7 (PTI) Right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide Friday got bail from a local court in a case filed against him over an alleged remark that mangoes from his farm cured infertility and helped couples have male children. Sambhaji Bhide (87), chief of the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, had reportedly made the remark during a public rally in June this year. "I have never shared this with anyone except my mother. I have planted these mango trees in my farms. Till now, 180 childless couples took the fruit from me and 150 of them have had children," Sambhaji Bhide had claimed. "If a couple wants a male child, they will have it after eating these mangoes. This mango is useful for those facing infertility," he had said at the June 10 rally. Sambhaji Bhide Friday appeared before Judicial Magistrate First Class Jaideep Pandey and was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000, his lawyer Avinash Bhide said. The case was filed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation on the directions of the state additional director (health), Pune after a social activist approached the latter demanding action against Sambhaji Bhide. He had earlier failed to appear before the court three times following which summons were issued against him. Sambhaji Bhide is also an accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence which took place on January 1 this year when Dalit groups had organised a function to mark the bicentenary of Bhima Koregaon battle between the Peshwas and East India Company forces in 1818. PTI COR BNM SNESNE