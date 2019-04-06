Right-wing Hindu outfit claims to have shut 250 meat, chicken shops in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Apr 6 (PTI) Members of a right-wing Hinduoutfit Saturday claimed to have shut over 250 meat shops and chicken outlets here on the first day of Navratri festival. Ritu Raj, the chief of Gurgaon unit of the Hindu Sena, said the members marched to different locations demanding closure of meat shops. He said they visited sectors 4,5,7,9, 10, 21, 22, Palam Vihar, Badshahpur, Om Vihar, Surat Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Anaj Mandi Dhanwapur, Dundahera, Molaheda, Sikandarpur and many other places. He claimed that about half of the shops were already closed as the exercise has been taking place since 2014. PTI CORR AAR