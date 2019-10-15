Right-wing organisations demand President's rule in West Bengal

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Right-wing organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Tuesday presented a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding President's rule in West Bengal. The right-wing organisations have asked for a CBI probe into the killing of RSS volunteer Prakash Pal and his family in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The memorandum was presented through the district collector. Last week, bodies of Pal, a 35-year-old school teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty, and eight-year-old son Angan were found lying at their home in Jiaganj. PTI AG SNESNESNE