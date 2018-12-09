Rights activists go into slumber when soldiers' human rights violated: BJP

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir state BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Sunday that human rights activists raise issues related to "anti-national elements" but go into "slumber" when such rights of soldiers are compromised with. "Terrorists have no human rights whatsoever and the value of human rights must be considered for the brave security personnel who perform their duty for the love of motherland without any thought for a second," Raina said. Raina was speaking at a function organised by the party's human rights cell on the eve of 70th international human rights day at BJP headquarters here. The BJP leader lambasted the human rights activists who, he claimed, surface only for the protection of human rights of "anti-nationals" and go into "slumber" as and when the human rights of a soldier are brazenly violated. Union minister of state in the Prime Minister's office, Jitendra Singh, also addressed the function, dwelling at length about the adherence to human rights by India since 'Vedic times' and explained the historical perspective of the human rights in Jammu and Kashmir. "The protection of human rights has been fundamental concept of the BJP and it continues with the same spirit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. Singh said the concept of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is a living example of the protection of the human rights of every Indian citizen. BJP state spokesperson Brigadier (Retd) Anil Gupta said the Indian Army is the best trained and disciplined force in the world owing to which the United Nations seeks the services of Indian peace-keeping forces in the turmoil hit countries across the globe. He said hue and cry is raised by so called human rights activists upon the alleged acts of human rights violations within the state, but the truth being that the Indian Army is taking into consideration all aspects to protect the lives of the innocents. PTI TAS CK