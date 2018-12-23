scorecardresearch
Rihanna's new album to be out in 2019

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Rihanna has confirmed that she will be releasing her new album next year.The 30-year-old singer, who has been missing from the music scene for almost three years, dropped the news on Instagram on Friday.She was interacting with a fan who commented on the post of her new Fenty product.The user asked her, "But when is the album dropping Robyn (singer's first name)? Can we have a release date for that?"To which Rihanna replied: "2019".The singer dropped her latest and eighth studio album, 'Anti' on January 27, 2016. PTI RDSRDS

