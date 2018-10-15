RIIL profit drops 22% to Rs 2.10 cr in Jul-Sep

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) Monday posted a 21.6 per cent decline in standalone profit at Rs 2.10 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted standalone profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, RIIL said in a BSE filing. However, the company's total income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 25.17 crore, over Rs 23.79 crore in the year-ago period. RIIL continues to provide infrastructure support services namely transportation of petroleum products and water through pipelines, construction machinery on hire, and other support services to Reliance Industries Group, with a substantial portion provided to Reliance Industries Limited. RIIL presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil, the company said in a release. PTI SID SHWMKJ