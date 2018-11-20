Rijiju asks states to shed differences while dealing with disaster

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday asked the states to shed their differences while dealing with disasters and asked them to allocate more funds for disaster management. Addressing a workshop on 'Role of Media in Disaster Management', Rijiju said India is prone to natural disasters which calls for greater responsibilities and role to be played by everyone. The issue of lack of coordination during disaster should be addressed and states should give priority and allocate adequate funds for disaster management, he said. The Union Minister of State for Home said there was a need to look at disaster management in a more professional manner. Rijiju said there are three aspects to tackle any disaster -- pre, during and post disaster. The reaction is mainly focussed on the disaster aspect, while the focus should be on the first aspect, pre-disaster phase, and preventive steps should be taken to mitigate the effects of disasters, he said. The minister said the Home Ministry has always responded to the needs arising out of disasters. The workshop was organised by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). It was organised keeping in view the significance of role of media at all stages of disaster management especially in preparedness, mitigation, response and relief. The workshop aimed to sensitise media about their role and responsibilities during disaster reporting and about disaster mechanism in the country, an official statement said. PTI ACB SMN