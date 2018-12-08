Rijiju asks youths of Indian diaspora to be part of country's growth story

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday asked the youths of Indian diaspora to be part of the country's growth story and become ambassadors to spread the message of development here. Interacting with a group of 40 Indian-origin youths from eight countries, Rijiju said the youths should participate in India's growth and development story and share it with the diaspora in their respective countries. "I urge you to give feedback to the government through voluntarily sparing time by sharing your thoughts, experience, knowledge, and technology and to suggest what steps the government of India should take to improve the environment and help play a role in building a new India," he said. The youths are touring India to feel a sense of connect with their motherland and get exposure to its art, heritage and culture, an official at the Home Ministry said. The tour has been organised under the 'Know India Programmes (KIP)' which is a key initiative of the central government. The initiative has been taken with an aim to engage and make students and young professionals of Indian diaspora in the age group of 18 to 30 feel a sense of connect with their motherland and to be motivated and inspired by transformation taking place in India. The youths are from Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Myanmar, the Netherlands, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Trinidad and Tobago. The participants will visit places like Parliament Museum Library, President's House, Red Fort, Raj Ghat and will meet senior functionaries in the central and state governments in order to have the first hand experience of the contemporary development in India. They will also be going to Agra. PTI ACB SNESNESNE