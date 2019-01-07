Rijiju lays foundation stone for Delhi Police's special units' buildings

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new building for Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) of the Delhi Police.Besides Rijiju, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik were present at the event organised by the Delhi Police at Nanakpura. "On the proposal of Delhi Police, the Land and Building Officer, Ministry of Urban Development, 1.21 acre land was allotted to Delhi Police for construction of new building of SPUWAC and SPUNER," Joint Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC and SPUNER) David Lalrinsanga said. As a new initiative to cater to safety and security concerns of people hailing from the North Eastern part of India, the Delhi Police also introduced specially mandated patrolling vehicles North East Assistance Team (NEAT) to provide swift assistance to distress callers to natives of North Eastern states residing in Delhi. Lauding the efforts of the city police on their continuing commitment in ensuring a safe and secure environment for women, children and North East citizens, Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said the community should not feel vulnerable as the Delhi Police is continuously making efforts to make them feel safe and secure. PTI NIT CK