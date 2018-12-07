Rijiju to interact with group of 40 Indian-origin youths from 8 countries

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday will interact with a group of 40 Indian-origin youths from eight countries who are touring India to feel a sense of connect with their motherland and get exposure to its art, heritage and culture, officials said Friday.The youths are touring India under the 'Know India Programmes (KIP)' which is a key initiative of the central government.The initiative has been taken with an aim to engage and make students and young professionals of Indian diaspora in the age group of 18 to 30 feel a sense of connect with their motherland and to be motivated and inspired by transformation taking place in India, an official at the Home Ministry said.The Indian-origin youths will be given exposure to various aspects of contemporary India, its varied forms of art, heritage and culture, the official said.Rijiju is expected to give a pep talk to the youths on various aspects of contemporary India.The youths are from Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Myanmar, the Netherlands, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Trinidad and Tobago.They will be told about the progress made by the country in various fields such as industrial, education, science and technology, information and communication, climate and power and renewable energy etc, another official said.The participants will visit places like Parliament Museum Library, President's House, Red Fort, Raj Ghat and will meet senior functionaries in the central and state governments in order to have the first hand experience of the contemporary development in India. They will also be going to Agra, the official added. PTI ACB ACB SNESNE