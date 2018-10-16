RIL goes past TCS to become most valued firm by m-cap

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Reliance Industries Tuesday again surpassed IT major TCS to become the country's most valued firm by market valuation. At close of trade Tuesday, RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7,37,576.57 crore on the BSE, which was Rs 1,471.26 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 7,36,105.31 crore valuation. Shares of RIL rose by 2.09 per cent to settle at Rs 1,163.65 while that of TCS ended 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 1,961.70 on the BSE. Both, RIL and TCS have been competing with each other for the most valued company status. RIL and TCS are followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 5,41,370.18 crore m-cap), ITC (Rs 3,45,918.24 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,34,297.56 crore) in the top five list. The m-cap data of companies changes daily with stock price movement. PTI SUM SHWSHW