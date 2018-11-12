RIL plans Rs 3,000 cr fresh investment in Odisha

(Eds: With additional inputs) Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) Reliance Industries will make a fresh investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Odisha over the next three years as the state's per capita data consumption is among the highest in the country, its chairman Mukesh Ambani announced here on Monday.The company has already invested Rs 6,000 crore in Odisha, emerging as one of the biggest investors in the state."We are committing an investment Rs 3,000 crore in Odisha, in addition to Rs 6,000 crore invested so far. Our investment philosophy has a clear goal - to empower everyone in the march of development," Ambani said at the plenary session of 'Make in Odisha - Conclave 2018'.Most of our investments go into creating digital infrastructure, the business tycoon said.He also said that Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is not just another business - it is a "mission to transform India, to transform Odisha"."We have created and sustained new employment opportunities of over 30,000 people in the last two years in the state," he said.Recalling his father Dhirubhai Ambani's association with former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik, Ambani said, "Both were ahead of their times and inspired millions of Indians".Under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's "able leadership", Odisha is fast becoming an ideal investment destination, he said.Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of digital India, Ambani said, "The PM's inspiring vision will make the country a global leader in digital economy. Today, India is the fastest 'digitising economy' in the whole world".Jio is leading India's digital transformation since it commenced operation a little over two years ago, he asserted."Since Jio commenced operations, India has moved from 155th rank in mobile broadband penetration to being the number one nation in mobile data consumption in the world."The world is at the cusp of a digital revolution. We are committed to connecting everyone and everything and everywhere with highest quality services at the most affordable price," Ambani noted.New-generation digital technologies, with Artificial Intelligence at their core, are rapidly transforming our world like never before, the RIL chairman said."Our aim is to empower digital life in every nook and corner of the state and improve the quality of education and healthcare, provide livelihood opportunities and light up the lives of people. Jio has connected all cities and towns, and around 43,000 villages in Odisha."People are now using advanced digital connectivity for education, financial services, entertainment purposes and much more, Ambani added."In the past eight months, several million villagers in Odisha have got affordable smartphones. Their lives have been digitally transformed. We are also working with the Odisha government on an initiative to integrate lakhs of women in the digital mainstream under the 'Mission Shakti' scheme," he said.Talking about JioGigaFiber - fibre-to-the-home service - the business magnate said the ambitious initiative will give a push to broadband connections."Our aim is to ensure that India rises from the present 135th rank to be among the top three nations in fixed broadband services in the next three years. Together, with all of you, we are keen on making Odisha amongst the most-developed digitally empowered places," he said.Jio will considerably improve 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business' for Odisha's entrepreneurs."We are partnering with the state government to set up the Reliance Foundation - Odisha High Performance Athletics Centre. It will train local talent under world renowned experts and help them become Olympic Medal winners of tomorrow," the RIL chairman added.Inaugurating the state's showpiece business summit, Patnaik on Sunday had asked industry captains to explore opportunities that the state has to offer as it takes "rapid strides to emerge as the manufacturing hub of the east". PTI SUN AAM SKN RMS BAL