RIL posts record Rs 9,516 crore profit in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Reliance Industries Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period. Its net profit stood at Rs 8,109 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement. RIL's revenue rose 54.5 per cent to Rs 156,291 crore during the said quarter. PTI ANZ MKJ

