RIL Q3 Net rises 8.8 pc to Rs 10,251 cr

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd Thursday reported an 8.8 per cent rise in its October-December quarter net profit at Rs 10,251 crore compared to the year-ago quarter. RIL is the first Indian private company to post Rs 10,000 crore profit in a quarter. Its revenue rose by 56 per cent to Rs 171,336 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, the company said in a statement. PTI ANZ MRMR

